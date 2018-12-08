During a recent appearance, Jerri Ann Henry, the executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans, described President Donald Trump as “vocally supportive” of the LGBT community.

In November, Henry replaced outgoing director Gregory Angelo, making her the first woman ever named to lead the organization dedicated to representing the concerns of LGBT Republicans.

Henry appeared Friday on Hill.TV's current affairs program Rising.

When asked about Trump's impact on the LGBT community, Henry answered that there have been “lots of ups and downs.”

“I think there's a lot of ups and downs in the last two years with some of the administration's actions,” Henry said. “He has been more vocally supportive than any Republican candidate or president, but there have been a few things that I haven't loved that the administration has done, and some things that I think we can do some work on.”

“I want to make sure that we have the opportunity to improve on those things, not just fight over them.”

"Some of the issues where we can make major improvements are just the nuances. You know, marriage has only been legal for a short time, and we've seen a few hiccups here and there how that's been rolled out with the military, with the State Department, visas, and how they handle married LGBT partners and non-married LGBT partners for diplomats. That's something we need a lot of work on,” she added.

The Trump administration has defended in court its plan to bar transgender people from serving in the military. It has also rolled back Obama-era protections for transgender students. The administration is also reportedly considering a plan to define gender by a person's genitalia at birth, a move which would have the chilling effect of excluding transgender people from protections in existing federal civil rights law.

(Related: Trump proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)

In October, the administration announced that it would deny visas to the partners of gay foreign diplomats and United Nations employees unless they are married and gave those already in the country three months to marry or lose their visas. Gay and lesbian couples can marry in fewer than 15 percent of countries, while straight couples can marry in most nations.

Henry also said that she was “not nervous” about the Supreme Court's impact on LGBT rights following the appointment of two conservatives justices by Trump.