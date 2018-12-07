A day after the Academy Awards
announced that Kevin Hart would host this year's Oscars, Hart has
stepped down amid a growing backlash over old tweets in which he used
gay slurs.
In one tweet from 2011, Hart wrote “Yo
if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll
house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop
that’s gay.'” In an earlier tweet, Hart commented on actor
Damien Dante Wayans' profile picture: “Why does @DamienDW profile
pic look like a gay bill board for AIDS.” He also posted a joke
about actor Wayne Brown: “Why does @wayne215 have so many pictures
of me in his phone!!! What ru some type of FAT FAG that takes pic of
small black men all day?”
Hart, who is overseas, reportedly did
not even bother to remove the offensive jokes until after he had
landed the Oscar hosting job.
On Thursday, Hart dismissed the furor
in an Instagram post.
“Stop looking for reasons to be
negative,” he captioned a video of himself. “Stop searching for
reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could
see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy
people....there is nothing that you can do to change that....NOTHING.
I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all...with that
being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger
yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I'm almost 40 years
old and I'm in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU
LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love...Please take
your negative energy and put it into something constructive.”
“I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN
EVERYBODY,” he added.
Hart repeated much of what he wrote in
the attached video, which was shot as he lay in a bed shirtless save
for some chains around his neck.
Later, in a separate video, he said
that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had given him an
ultimatum: Apologize or be fired.
“I chose to pass on the apology,”
Hart said, adding that he's “addressed this several times. … I've
moved on and I'm in a completely different place in my life.”
In a tweet, he added: “I sincerely
apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my
past. I'm sorry that I hurt people. I am evolved and want to continue
to do so.”