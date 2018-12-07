Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski has been named Eater's Food Brand of the Year.

The 34-year-old Canadian-born Porowski was virtually unknown before he first appeared on Netflix's reimagined makeover reality show Queer Eye 11 months ago.

Since the show's debut, Porowski has signed a book deal and opened a “healthish” restaurant in New York City.

“By glancing at that Instagram feed or reading literally any of these interviews with Porowski, it's apparent that this Montreal-born New Yorker is obsessed with food and knows what he's talking about,” Eater wrote, adding that he “seems as comfortable rummaging through a bachelor's kitchen in a Strokes T-shirt on Queer Eye as he is working the red carpet in a tux on Emmy night.”

“It's not a cooking show,” Porowski told GQ after Queer Eye debuted and some had commented on his cooking skills. “It's not about my skillset. It's about figuring out how we can contribute to the lives of these people in a very short amount of time.”