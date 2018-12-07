Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski has been named Eater's Food Brand of the Year.
The 34-year-old Canadian-born Porowski
was virtually unknown before he first appeared on Netflix's
reimagined makeover reality show Queer Eye 11 months ago.
Since the show's debut, Porowski has
signed a book deal and opened a “healthish” restaurant in New
York City.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Antoni Porowski says it's never been his dream to have a restaurant.)
“By glancing at that Instagram feed
or reading literally any of these interviews with Porowski, it's
apparent that this Montreal-born New Yorker is obsessed with food and
knows what he's talking about,” Eater
wrote, adding that he “seems as comfortable rummaging through a
bachelor's kitchen in a Strokes T-shirt on Queer Eye as he is
working the red carpet in a tux on Emmy night.”
“It's not a cooking show,” Porowski
told GQ after Queer Eye debuted and some had commented
on his cooking skills. “It's not about my skillset. It's about
figuring out how we can contribute to the lives of these people in a
very short amount of time.”