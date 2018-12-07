Billy Porter, Lucas Hedges and Troye
Sivan are among the LGBT artists who received Golden Globe
nominations on Thursday.
FX's American Crime Story: The
Assassination of Gianni Versace received four nominations, the
most for a television series, including an acting nomination for
Darren Criss' portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, the gay man who murdered
out fashion designer Gianni Versace.
Pose, which made television
history with its large cast of transgender series regulars, was
nominated for Best TV series. Billy Porter received an acting
nomination for his role in the FX drama.
Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated
in the Best Motion Picture category. Rami Malek, who portrays Queen
frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, received an acting nomination.
Out actor Lucas Hedges' performance in
the “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased earned him an acting
nomination, while out singer Troye Sivan, who also appears in the
film, received a nomination for the film's original track
“Revelation.”
(Related: Boy
Erased's
Lucas Hedges says he's “not totally straight.”)
A Star is Born received five
nominations, including acting nominations for Lady Gaga, a vocal
supporter of LGBT rights, and Bradley Cooper.