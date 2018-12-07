Billy Porter, Lucas Hedges and Troye Sivan are among the LGBT artists who received Golden Globe nominations on Thursday.

FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace received four nominations, the most for a television series, including an acting nomination for Darren Criss' portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, the gay man who murdered out fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Pose, which made television history with its large cast of transgender series regulars, was nominated for Best TV series. Billy Porter received an acting nomination for his role in the FX drama.

Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated in the Best Motion Picture category. Rami Malek, who portrays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, received an acting nomination.

Out actor Lucas Hedges' performance in the “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased earned him an acting nomination, while out singer Troye Sivan, who also appears in the film, received a nomination for the film's original track “Revelation.”

A Star is Born received five nominations, including acting nominations for Lady Gaga, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, and Bradley Cooper.