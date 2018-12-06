In an interview with the Independent,
Olly Alexander, the out frontman for Years & Years, said that
there's “entrenched homophobia behind the scenes at all levels of
the music industry.”
The 28-year-old Alexander is a vocal
supporter of LGBT rights, advocating for safer sex and against the
bullying of LGBT youth.
“I think the reason I've been so
committed to advocacy is because I see so many people in pain,”
Alexander said. “We're seeing a lot of infiltration of mainstream
spaces, which is super exciting and positive, but … I don't know if
I'd call it a tipping point. I just don't know if the perception of
that 'successful' queer pop narrative is reflected in the realities
of people's lives.”
“A lot of the fans who message me are
really suffering. I really do worry there isn't enough being done to
help – enough provision in place,” he said.
The British singer, songwriter and
actor also commented on the music industry, saying that it remains
“entrenched” in homophobia.
“There's entrenched homophobia behind
the scenes at all levels of the music industry. It's got so much
better, but I think it's gonna take a radical shift before these men
who are in control of the funds and the labels and the radio stations
are gonna be okay with overt queerness. They see it as turning off
part of the audience,” Alexander
said.