Out television producer Ryan Murphy on
Sunday announced an initiative to vote out anti-LGBT incumbent
lawmakers.
The Trevor Project, a non-profit that
focuses on LGBT suicide prevention efforts, honored Murphy and the
cast of FX's Pose, Murphy's latest television project, with
the Hero Award at its annual gala, TrevorLIVE LA. Pose has
made television history with its large cast of transgender series
regulars.
“Why don't we consider ever targeting
the people who are causing the problem here?” Murphy rhetorically
asked during his acceptance speech. “The homophobes, the
trans-naysayers and the small, restricted and dangerous minds who are
causing so many young people to needlessly hate themselves and doubt
themselves in our country. When what they should be receiving from
us is love and support and understanding.”
Murphy said that the initiative would
be part of “Pose Gives Back,” which he explained has
already donated thousands of dollars to transgender groups.
“I'm going to create and fund, with
corporate sponsorship, a multimillion-dollar sponsorship that targets
anti-LGBTQ candidates running for office,” he said. “Senate and
congressional candidates who think they can get votes hurting and
discriminating against us. Well, we can get votes, too.”
“I want these hateful and wrong
politicians to go, and to stop polluting our moral and ethical
ether.”
“We are going to send a message which
says you cannot make discrimination against us a political virtue
anymore. You can't keep killing our vulnerable people by promoting
and nationalizing your rural, closed-minded anti-constitutional
viewpoints,” he added.
Murphy said that the new organization
would target at least 20 races in 2020.