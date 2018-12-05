Out television producer Ryan Murphy on Sunday announced an initiative to vote out anti-LGBT incumbent lawmakers.

The Trevor Project, a non-profit that focuses on LGBT suicide prevention efforts, honored Murphy and the cast of FX's Pose, Murphy's latest television project, with the Hero Award at its annual gala, TrevorLIVE LA. Pose has made television history with its large cast of transgender series regulars.

“Why don't we consider ever targeting the people who are causing the problem here?” Murphy rhetorically asked during his acceptance speech. “The homophobes, the trans-naysayers and the small, restricted and dangerous minds who are causing so many young people to needlessly hate themselves and doubt themselves in our country. When what they should be receiving from us is love and support and understanding.”

Murphy said that the initiative would be part of “Pose Gives Back,” which he explained has already donated thousands of dollars to transgender groups.

“I'm going to create and fund, with corporate sponsorship, a multimillion-dollar sponsorship that targets anti-LGBTQ candidates running for office,” he said. “Senate and congressional candidates who think they can get votes hurting and discriminating against us. Well, we can get votes, too.”

“I want these hateful and wrong politicians to go, and to stop polluting our moral and ethical ether.”

“We are going to send a message which says you cannot make discrimination against us a political virtue anymore. You can't keep killing our vulnerable people by promoting and nationalizing your rural, closed-minded anti-constitutional viewpoints,” he added.

Murphy said that the new organization would target at least 20 races in 2020.