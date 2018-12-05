Gus Kenworthy, Billy Eichner and Hannah
Hart are among the LGBT celebrities who have reacted to Tumblr's
decision to ban adult content.
The ban, which goes into effect on
December 17, follows the news child pornography evaded Tumblr's
filters and made it on to the site, which led to Apple banning
Tumblr's app from its store.
“If anybody wants to hang out after
December 17th my schedule just totally opened up...,”
Kenworthy tweeted.
“.@tumblr please reconsider,”
comedian-actor Billy Eichner (Difficult People, Billy on the
Street) messaged.
YouTube celebrity Hannah Hart (My
Drunk Kitchen) asked “is nothing sacred???” in reference to
the ban's inclusion of artistic depictions of nudity or sexual acts.
“have you seen this?? 'Any media
involving sex acts including illustrations' – omg?? Is deviant art
about to make a come back??” she tweeted.
Others criticized the ban's inclusion
of “female-presenting nipples.”