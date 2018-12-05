Gus Kenworthy, Billy Eichner and Hannah Hart are among the LGBT celebrities who have reacted to Tumblr's decision to ban adult content.

The ban, which goes into effect on December 17, follows the news child pornography evaded Tumblr's filters and made it on to the site, which led to Apple banning Tumblr's app from its store.

“If anybody wants to hang out after December 17th my schedule just totally opened up...,” Kenworthy tweeted.

“.@tumblr please reconsider,” comedian-actor Billy Eichner (Difficult People, Billy on the Street) messaged.

YouTube celebrity Hannah Hart (My Drunk Kitchen) asked “is nothing sacred???” in reference to the ban's inclusion of artistic depictions of nudity or sexual acts.

“have you seen this?? 'Any media involving sex acts including illustrations' – omg?? Is deviant art about to make a come back??” she tweeted.

Others criticized the ban's inclusion of “female-presenting nipples.”