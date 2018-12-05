In an op-ed, out British singer Elton
John calls for everyone to know their HIV status.
John, who has been involved in the
fight against HIV/AIDS since the late 80s, and Evgeny Lebedev, the
owner of the Independent newspaper, co-wrote a moving opinion
piece published in the paper.
“As we write, 37?million people
globally are living with HIV,” they
wrote. “Last year alone, 1.8 million people contracted the
virus and 940,000 died of an Aids-related illness. This need not
happen. Today’s medicines not only enable those living with HIV to
have full and fulfilling lives, but also ensure they cannot pass the
virus on to others.”
“The challenge is that too many
people still do not realize they are at risk, are too afraid of the
stigma or are denied the chance of taking an HIV test. That is why we
are raising awareness in cities around the world to combat the shame
associated with HIV; to promote safe, affordable testing; and to help
link people who need HIV treatment to the right care.”
“The theme of World Aids Day on
Saturday – the 30th year of the international awareness campaign –
was 'know your status.' Why? Because everyone should understand the
risks of HIV, and everyone who needs it should have the chance of
dignified help and support. That can only happen if we know our
status. Let’s make HIV testing normal and break the stigma that
still surrounds the virus.”
“Let’s together reach all those
living with, affected by or at risk of HIV/Aids. Let’s get them the
help they need and ensure no one is left behind, wherever they may
live and whoever they may be, so that we can truly create an
Aids-free future,” they added.