Speaking at the British Independent Film Awards, out actor Rupert Everett, said that being gay, lesbian or transgender remains a “life and death challenge” in most of the world.

The 59-year-old Everett was nominated for his role as gay poet Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince at the British Independent Film Award.

(Related: Rupert Everett: Oscar Wilde was the start of the gay liberation movement.)

“In over three quarters of the planet it’s still a life and death challenge being gay or lesbian or transgender,” Everett said. “Even in the West everything is changing. We’ve made enormous progress since the days of Oscar Wilde, fantastic things have happened. But at the same time, you also need to be vigilant. Things are changing all over Europe at the moment, in all sorts of ways.”

“I think in my community, we have to be vigilant about it. We have to think really hard about what we’ve gotten used to in the last 40 or 50 years, because a lot of it might not be on the menu soon.”

“I think there is a certain complacency,” he added.