Speaking with TV Week, out
actress Ruby Rose talked about playing lesbian superhero Batwoman in
The CW's upcoming series.
The live-action series will be the
first to include a gay lead superhero.
Rose, who identifies as a lesbian and
gender fluid, is best known for playing inmate Stella Carlin in the
Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black.
The 32-year-old Rose said that playing
Batwoman fulfills her “life mantra of, 'Be the person you needed
when you were young.'”
“I can't speak on behalf of everyone
in the LGBTQ community, but I know any win for anyone in our
community is a win for all,” she
added.
Batwoman will be introduced to fans
during an Arrowverse crossover event in December.