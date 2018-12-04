Queen on Monday announced an upcoming
23-date North American tour with frontman Adam Lambert.
The “Rhapsody” tour's announcement
comes roughly a month after the release of Bohemian Rhapsody,
which stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant frontman
for Queen who died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS.
Bohemian Rhapsody has dominated at the box office, making it
one of the highest-grossing music biopics on record.
“And.... WE'RE BACK!!” Lambert
tweeted. “Can't wait to see you all on The Rhapsody Tour with
@QueenWillRock! Tickets go on sale this Friday 12/7 at 10am local
time.”
The upcoming tour will launch on July
10 in Vancouver and conclude August 23rd in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
“This is a great opportunity,”
guitarist Brian May said in a statement. “Our last tour featured
our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever.
So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch
out, America!”
“We are ready for America and raring
to get back in the saddle,” drummer Roger Taylor added.
Lambert and Queen first teamed up in
2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured
extensively since then.
