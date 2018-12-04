The fifth season of Netflix's original comedy Grace and Frankie premieres Friday, January 18.

In Grace And Frankie, adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's husband, while Sam Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's husband.

In the show's second season, Robert and Sol got married.

Season 4 ended with Grace and Frankie living in an assisted living community.

Tomlin, who is gay, has received an Emmy nomination for each of the show's four seasons but has yet to win. Fonda also received an acting nomination in 2017.

RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, is among the guest stars in the upcoming season.