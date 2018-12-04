The fifth season of Netflix's original
comedy Grace and Frankie premieres Friday, January 18.
In Grace And Frankie,
adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin)
are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that
they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The
West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's husband, while Sam Waterston
(Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's husband.
In the show's second season, Robert and
Sol got married.
Season 4 ended with Grace and Frankie
living in an assisted living community.
Tomlin, who is gay, has received an
Emmy nomination for each of the show's four seasons but has yet to
win. Fonda also received an acting nomination in 2017.
RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag
Race, is among the guest stars in the upcoming season.