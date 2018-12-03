Out Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis
hopes his win will inspire LGBT youth.
Polis, a Democrat, made history on
November 6, becoming the first openly gay person to win a
gubernatorial race in the United States. Polis and his partner
Marlon Reis are raising son Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha.
Speaking with Teen Vogue, Polis
said that he's looking forward to the day when being LGBT isn't an
issue.
“What we really hope we can achieve
is a day where it doesn’t make news at all when someone is elected
because of who they love or who they are,” Polis
said. “Hopefully it will be less of an issue for others who
come next and forge the path forward.”
“I really understand how others can
find a lot of excitement in the fact that a state like Colorado can
elect an openly gay governor, and hopefully that can inspire LGBT
youth and others across the country to really reach for the stars in
whatever fields they are striving for.”
“It was exciting to us, my partner
Marlon and I, when we got to see people like Gus Kenworthy compete in
the Olympics as openly gay, and it’s exciting to us when we see
singers and stars who don’t have to hide who they are and can still
be successful,” he added.