Out Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis hopes his win will inspire LGBT youth.

Polis, a Democrat, made history on November 6, becoming the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial race in the United States. Polis and his partner Marlon Reis are raising son Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, Polis said that he's looking forward to the day when being LGBT isn't an issue.

“What we really hope we can achieve is a day where it doesn’t make news at all when someone is elected because of who they love or who they are,” Polis said. “Hopefully it will be less of an issue for others who come next and forge the path forward.”

“I really understand how others can find a lot of excitement in the fact that a state like Colorado can elect an openly gay governor, and hopefully that can inspire LGBT youth and others across the country to really reach for the stars in whatever fields they are striving for.”

“It was exciting to us, my partner Marlon and I, when we got to see people like Gus Kenworthy compete in the Olympics as openly gay, and it’s exciting to us when we see singers and stars who don’t have to hide who they are and can still be successful,” he added.