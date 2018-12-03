In an upcoming book, Pope Francis, the
spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, says that gay men
are not welcome in the clergy.
In La
Fuerza de la Vocacion (The Strength of Vocation),
coming out next week, Francis is quoted as saying that homosexuality
in the clergy “is something that worries him.”
“In consecrated and priestly life,
there's no room for that kind of [homosexual] affection,” Francis
is quoted as saying, according to The Guardian. “Therefore,
the church recommends that people with that kind of ingrained
tendency should not be accepted into the ministry or consecrated
life.”
“The ministry or the consecrated life
is not his place.”
“The issue of homosexuality is a very
serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning
with the candidates. In our societies it even seems that
homosexuality is fashionable and that mentality, in some way, also
influences the life of the church,” the
pontiff added.
In previous remarks, Pope Francis
appeared to take a softer tone. He once famously asked, “Who am I
to judge?” in reference to a gay person who “has good will.”