In an upcoming book, Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, says that gay men are not welcome in the clergy.

In La Fuerza de la Vocacion (The Strength of Vocation), coming out next week, Francis is quoted as saying that homosexuality in the clergy “is something that worries him.”

“In consecrated and priestly life, there's no room for that kind of [homosexual] affection,” Francis is quoted as saying, according to The Guardian. “Therefore, the church recommends that people with that kind of ingrained tendency should not be accepted into the ministry or consecrated life.”

“The ministry or the consecrated life is not his place.”

“The issue of homosexuality is a very serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning with the candidates. In our societies it even seems that homosexuality is fashionable and that mentality, in some way, also influences the life of the church,” the pontiff added.

In previous remarks, Pope Francis appeared to take a softer tone. He once famously asked, “Who am I to judge?” in reference to a gay person who “has good will.”