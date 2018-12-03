Out singer-actor Troye Sivan recently discussed the impact that working on the “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased had on him.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)

Speaking with the Daily Mail Australia at the National Gallery of Victoria's annual gala, the 23-year-old Sivan said that working on the film motivated him to keep “pushing for change,” a reference to laws that prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

“I was so lucky to experience that story through the safety of a film set and the fact that it's all pretend,” Sivan said. “But for so many people that's not the case and so it really motivated me so much to keep pushing to make change.”

Sivan is involved with The Trevor Project's 50 Bills in 50 States initiative, which seeks to expand such laws across the United States.

“[In] 36 states across the U.S. it's still completely legal to send your kid off to conversion therapy and it's been proven to be so dangerous, hurtful and obviously ineffective,” Sivan said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “So, we're trying to get 50 bills in 50 states to prevent youth from going through conversion therapy.”