California Democratic Party Chairman
Eric Bauman on Thursday announced his resignation following
allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior toward
staff members.
The 59-year-old Bauman is married to
Michael Andraychak, whom he met in 1983.
The announcement comes after a report
in The
Los Angeles Times that said 10 party staff members and
political activists had accused him of “making crude sexual
comments and engaging in unwanted touching or physical intimidation
in professional settings.”
“I have made the realization that in
order for those to whom I may have caused pain and who need to heal,
for my own health, and in the best interest of the party that I love
and to which I have dedicated myself for more than 25 years, it is in
everyone's best interest for me to resign my position as chair of the
California Democratic Party,” Bauman said in a statement.
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, a vocal
supporter of LGBT rights, was among the top Democratic leaders who
had earlier called on Bauman to step down.
Bauman led the Los Angeles County
Democratic Party for 17 years. Party delegates elected him chairman
of the California Democratic Party last year.
Bauman blamed alcohol for his behavior
and said he would seek treatment.