During an emotional speech to
parliament on Thursday, British MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle revealed he is
HIV-positive.
The 32-year-old Russell-Moyle said that
he received the diagnosis in 2009.
“Next year I will be marking an
anniversary of my own, 10 years since I became HIV positive,” said
Russell-Moyle.
“It has been a long journey from the
fear of acceptance and, from today, advocacy, knowing my treatment
keeps me healthy and that it protects any partner I have,” he said.
He described his HIV viral load as
“undetectable.”
Russell-Moyle, a member of the
opposition Labour Party, said that he decided to come out to help
mark World AIDS Day on December 1.
“In two days time, on World AIDS Day,
I will stand with my community to mourn the losses of those who have
died of AIDS,” he
said. “I will stand there in the knowledge that I will live a
life so many couldn't.”
“We have the ability to end new HIV
transmissions as well as end stigma and discrimination, not only
here, but globally, and I hope we can all make that our mission,”
he added.
Parliament members gave Russell-Moyle a
standing ovation.
Russell-Moyle is the second MP to
disclose that he's HIV-positive. In 2005, former Labour Cabinet
minister Chris Smith announced he was HIV-positive.