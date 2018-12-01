President Donald Trump on Friday signed an updated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that includes LGBT protections.

The NAFTA update includes a provision – pushed by Canada – that encourages countries to adopt policies prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace.

Trump signed the trade deal at an event in Buenos Aires with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Trump praised the agreement, which he referred to as the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), but failed to mention the LGBT provision.

“All of our countries will benefit greatly,” Trump said. “It is probably the largest trade deal ever made, also. In the United States, the new trade pact will support high-paying manufacturing jobs and promote greater access for American exports across the range of sectors, including our farming, manufacturing and service industries.”

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn, a Republican, had led a group of 38 House Republicans in calling on the president to remove the trade deal's LGBT provision, saying that it's “no place for the adoption of social policy.”

In a statement released after Trump signed the agreement, Lamborn called the language's inclusion “a loss for American sovereignty.”

“It is troubling that the USMCA is pushing language contradictory to this administration's policies,” Lamborn said, a reference to the administration's efforts to promote policies that exclude sexual orientation and gender identity in defining sex discrimination.

“The Untied States should protect its sovereignty over the interests of other countries. A trade agreement is no place for the adoption of social policy,” he added.

Congress must ratify the trade deal before it can take effect.