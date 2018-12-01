Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will ride a rainbow-colored Cannondale bike as he takes on his first AIDS/LifeCycle, an annual ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises funds and awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

According to plus magazine, Kenworthy will attempt to raise $1 million, the largest amount raised by an individual rider in the event's history.

Cannondale has been AIDS/LifeCycle's official bike sponsor for fifteen years.

“Our relationship with Cannondale has been much more than sponsorship. The Cannondale team is really part of the fabric of the event, ensuring that no one misses a mile of the ride due to mechanical issue,” AIDS/LifeCycle Ride Director Tracy Evans said in a statement. “We are proud to have Cannondale as our official bike sponsor and honored to have them as our friends.”

Kenworthy will train for the 7-day ride, which takes place in June, on a Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Disc Dura Ace. For his AIDS/LifeCycle debut, Kenworthy's bike, also a Cannondale Synapse, will include a custom Cannondale logo in rainbow colors. Prior to the event, Cannondale will auction off a replica of the bike and donate all proceeds to AIDS/LifeCycle.