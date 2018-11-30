Scott Chen, the president and former CTO of the gay hook-up app Grindr, reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that he's opposed to same-sex marriage.

According to INTO, the LGBT site owned by Grindr, Chen made the remark in a November 26 post.

“There are people who believe that marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. I agree but that’s none of our business,” Chen wrote in Chinese, according to INTO. “There are also people who believe that the purpose of marriage is to create children that carry their DNA. That’s also none of our business. There are people that are simply different from you, who desperately want to get married. They have their own reasons.”

Chen made his comments in the course of sharing an INTO article about Cher Wang, the president and CEO of Taiwan-based HTC, and her support for groups vying to influence Taiwan voters to reject a recent referendum on marriage equality.

(Related: Taiwan voters reject same-sex marriage.)

“I'll never buy HTC products ever again, and I'll never donate a cent to any Christian groups in Taiwan!” Chen also wrote.

Chen claimed that INTO had incorrectly translated his comments.

“First, let me translate the comments in Chinese here correctly. 'Some people think the marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. And I think so, too. But that's your own business,'” Chen wrote in the article's comments.

He explained this is how he feels about his own marriage as a straight man.

“Different people have their different feelings about their marriages. You can't deny my feelings about my marriage,” Chen wrote.

“I am a huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights since I was young,” he continued. “I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr.”

Chen moved into the role of CTO after China-based tech firm Kunlun Group acquired Grindr in 2017.