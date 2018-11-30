Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has called on supporters to pray for the defeat of a bill that would prohibit discrimination against the LGBT community.

In October, Nancy Pelosi, who Democrats this week nominated for Speaker of the House, promised to make passage of the Equality Act a top priority if Democrats retake control of the House.

“It isn’t in our ‘For The People’ agenda because it doesn’t get that specific, but there’s one more because it’s personal for me that I really want to do, and it’s called the Equality Act,” Pelosi said. “The Equality Act expands ending discrimination against LGBTQ people and women and adding that to the Civil Rights Act.”

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas, including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.

Perkins, who has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, reminded supporters in a press release of Pelosi's promise and asked them to pray for the bill's defeat. In his prayer, Perkins described gay sex as “immoral behavior” and the Equality Act as an effort to “punish Christians … with a biblical view of marriage and human sexuality.”

“Father, please open the eyes of all Americans to understand that religious liberty, which our original 13 states demanded be included as our first freedom in the Bill of Rights, must be honored above behavior which is immoral. Lord, expose the underlying intent of this effort – to punish Christians and others with a biblical view of marriage and human sexuality, and so to set a precedent from which to expand their persecutions under the guise of law. Deliver us, O God!” he wrote.

The Family Research Council has been labeled a “hate group” for its anti-LGBT rhetoric by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).