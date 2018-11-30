In a recent interview with Idolator,
out singer MNEK described himself as “a minority within a
minority.”
The 24-year-old MNEK, real name Uzo
Emenike, had a successful career writing and producing for such stars
as Beyonce, Madonna and Kylie Minogue as a teenager.
Earlier this year, he released his
long-awaited debut album, Language.
Idolator asked MNEK whether he
always hoped to be an “ambassador” for black gay men in pop
music.
"It kind of developed. I always
wanted to be out in my music, from when I signed my record deal. But
then I just didn’t know how,” MNEK
answered.
"Ask anyone growing up gay, you’re
constantly developing and finding yourself. I didn’t have as much
experience to talk about. Also, I love R&B. But I don’t think
I make R&B music. I make pop music. I make music that is pretty
commercial.”
“But, at the same time, I’m a
minority within a minority and it can be challenging. I feel
validated about what I’m doing when I meet fellow black gay men or
black gay women.”
"They say that it’s good to have
someone that they can relate to. It’s literally everything that I
wanted. I just wanted someone that looked like me on TV, you know? A
valid, successful person who’s living their best life. I don't
want to be the last person doing what I'm doing,” he added.
MNEK also said that there are “many
amazing out, gay, black artists who are really great in their own
fields, but they aren't necessarily trying to make pop music.”