In a recent interview with Idolator, out singer MNEK described himself as “a minority within a minority.”

The 24-year-old MNEK, real name Uzo Emenike, had a successful career writing and producing for such stars as Beyonce, Madonna and Kylie Minogue as a teenager.

Earlier this year, he released his long-awaited debut album, Language.

Idolator asked MNEK whether he always hoped to be an “ambassador” for black gay men in pop music.

"It kind of developed. I always wanted to be out in my music, from when I signed my record deal. But then I just didn’t know how,” MNEK answered.

"Ask anyone growing up gay, you’re constantly developing and finding yourself. I didn’t have as much experience to talk about. Also, I love R&B. But I don’t think I make R&B music. I make pop music. I make music that is pretty commercial.”

“But, at the same time, I’m a minority within a minority and it can be challenging. I feel validated about what I’m doing when I meet fellow black gay men or black gay women.”

"They say that it’s good to have someone that they can relate to. It’s literally everything that I wanted. I just wanted someone that looked like me on TV, you know? A valid, successful person who’s living their best life. I don't want to be the last person doing what I'm doing,” he added.

MNEK also said that there are “many amazing out, gay, black artists who are really great in their own fields, but they aren't necessarily trying to make pop music.”