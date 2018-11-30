A film that explores the life of
closeted attorney Roy Cohn will have its world premiere at the
Sundance Film Festival.
Where's My Roy Cohn? from
director Matt Tyrnauer (Studio 54, Scotty and the Secret History
of Hollywood) will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film
Festival in Park City, Utah. The 10-day festival begins January 24.
The film's description reads: “Roy
Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty
vessels into dangerous demagogues – from Joseph McCarthy to his
final project, Donald J. Trump. This thriller-like exposé connects
the dots, revealing how a deeply troubled master manipulator shaped
our current American nightmare.”
Cohn, who represented President Donald
Trump in the early 70s, is credited with introducing Trump to Rupert
Murdoch, whose Fox News has largely embraced Trump and his
administration's policies.
In a 2008 The New Yorker op-ed,
Trump associate Roger Stone is quoted by Jeffrey Toobin as saying
that Cohn was “not gay” but rather “a man who liked having sex
with men.” Cohn died in 1986 from complications related to AIDS.
In Tony Kushner's Tony Award-winning
play Angels in America, Cohn is portrayed as a closeted man
who refuses to acknowledge his AIDS diagnosis.
Earlier this month, HBO announced that
it would broadcast its documentary on Cohn in 2019.