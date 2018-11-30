A film that explores the life of closeted attorney Roy Cohn will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Where's My Roy Cohn? from director Matt Tyrnauer (Studio 54, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood) will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The 10-day festival begins January 24.

The film's description reads: “Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues – from Joseph McCarthy to his final project, Donald J. Trump. This thriller-like exposé connects the dots, revealing how a deeply troubled master manipulator shaped our current American nightmare.”

Cohn, who represented President Donald Trump in the early 70s, is credited with introducing Trump to Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News has largely embraced Trump and his administration's policies.

In a 2008 The New Yorker op-ed, Trump associate Roger Stone is quoted by Jeffrey Toobin as saying that Cohn was “not gay” but rather “a man who liked having sex with men.” Cohn died in 1986 from complications related to AIDS.

In Tony Kushner's Tony Award-winning play Angels in America, Cohn is portrayed as a closeted man who refuses to acknowledge his AIDS diagnosis.

Earlier this month, HBO announced that it would broadcast its documentary on Cohn in 2019.