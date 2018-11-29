In an interview with HuffPost, actor Jake Borelli talked about his recent coming out.

Borelli plays Levi Schmitt, who is struggling with his sexuality, on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Borelli, 27, came out gay on Instagram earlier this month.

Speaking with HuffPost, Borelli said that he used his character's journey as an opportunity to discuss his own sexuality.

“From the beginning, I had a sense it was going to be important,” Borelli said. “It's a milestone for the show and a milestone for representation in general.”

“I thought, 'OK, this is gonna be bigger than me.' I'm in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it's really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don't feel as alone.”

“I knew that as a gay guy myself, I needed to come out to everyone so that when I entered a dialogue around this story, I could be as authentic as possible,” he added.

On the show, now in its 15th season, Borelli's character is dating Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi), the show's first gay male surgeon.

