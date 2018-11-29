Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown has said that planning his upcoming wedding gave his fiance a
panic attack.
Brown, 38, got engaged to fiance Ian
Jordan in May.
The Fab Five appeared Tuesday on a
panel at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre in New York City.
“This is a true story, it's sad but
it's also funny,” Brown told the audience. “This Thanksgiving,
we spent the first couple of hours in the emergency room because he
had a severe anxiety attack. He thought it was a heart attack.”
“He's been talking about the
wedding!” Brown said that he told doctors.
The couple is planning a large
three-day wedding, which Brown described as a “wedding event.”
“[For] the Friday night of our
three-day wedding event, I just paid for a Ferris wheel. I'm not
even joking,” he said.
The Fab Five are currently promoting
their new book, Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life.
