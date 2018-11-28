A recent student survey has made it clear that Chick-fil-A is not welcome at Rider University in New Jersey.

Last year, the chicken eatery topped a survey of students asking what restaurant franchise they would like to see on campus. But a second survey done during the fall semester didn't include Chick-fil-A as an option, local media reported.

President Gregory G. Dell'Omo and Vice President for Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg said in a letter to the Rider community that the decision to remove Chick-fil-A as a dining option was “based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community.”

"We understand that some may view the decision as being just another form of exclusion. We want to be clear that this was not the spirit in which the decision was made," the administrators wrote. "We fully acknowledge an organization’s right to hold these beliefs, just as we acknowledge the right for individuals in our community and elsewhere to also personally hold the same beliefs."

Rider's Center for Diversity and Inclusion is organizing a campus forum for students, faculty and staff to discuss the issue.

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1937 by the late S. Truett Cathy, who refused to open on Sundays to allow employees time to attend religious services or spend time with their families.

The eatery has reportedly donated millions to Christian groups opposed to LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

Chick-fil-A came under fire after it was reported that the company had donated nearly $2 million to anti-LGBT groups in 2010 alone, including Exodus International, a group that promoted therapies that promised to alter the sexuality of people who are lesbian, gay or bisexual, as well as Focus on the Family, Family Life and the Family Research Council (FRC), whose president, Tony Perkins, is a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and has close ties to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

In a 2012 interview with the Christian publication the Baptist Press, Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy conceded that his company is opposed to marriage equality.

“Well, guilty as charged,” Cathy answered when asked about his company's record of supporting groups opposed to extending marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.

“We are very much supportive of the family – the biblical definition of the family unit,” Cathy said.

The company has since stated that it remains neutral on the issue of marriage equality and respects every person regardless of sexual orientation.

In a statement given to NBC News, Chick-fil-A reiterated that it has no “political or social agenda.”

“Going forward, our intent is to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena,” the spokesman said in response to Rider's decision.

Despite the company's official position, LGBT rights opponents are among the chain's most outspoken supporters.