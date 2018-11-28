The European Court on Tuesday ruled against Russia's ban on LGBT rallies, saying that it violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the AP, seven Russian activists challenged Russia's policy. Russia signed on the European Convention on Human Rights in 1996.

In 2013, Russia approved a law that prohibits the promotion of “gay propaganda” to minors. Propaganda is defined by the government as a positive depiction of being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. But even prior to the law's implementation, officials routinely denied LGBT activists permits to hold demonstrations.

Government officials “had clearly been motivated by the authorities' disapproval of the theme of the demonstrations,” the court, based in France, said.

The same court last year ruled against Russia's “gay propaganda” law, saying that it encourages homophobia.

The Kremlin condemned the prior ruling and called the court biased against Russia.