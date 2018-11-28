The European Court on Tuesday ruled
against Russia's ban on LGBT rallies, saying that it violates the
European Convention on Human Rights.
According to the AP, seven Russian
activists challenged Russia's policy. Russia signed on the European
Convention on Human Rights in 1996.
In 2013, Russia approved a law that
prohibits the promotion of “gay propaganda” to minors.
Propaganda is defined by the government as a positive depiction of
being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. But even prior to the
law's implementation, officials routinely denied LGBT activists
permits to hold demonstrations.
Government officials “had clearly
been motivated by the authorities' disapproval of the theme of the
demonstrations,” the court, based in France, said.
The same court last year ruled against
Russia's “gay propaganda” law, saying that it encourages
homophobia.
The Kremlin condemned the prior ruling
and called the court biased against Russia.