A transgender woman seeking U.S. asylum who died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was beaten shortly before her death, an autopsy released Monday found.

The 33-year-old Honduran woman, identified by advocates as Roxana Hernandez (also spelled Roxanna and Roxsana in other reports), died in May. She traveled more than 2,000 miles with a caravan of Central American migrants to reach the U.S. Border.

According to The Daily Beast, Hernandez was likely physically abused while in ICE custody in New Mexico. She died after several days of untreated dehydration.

The autopsy revealed trauma “indicative of blows and/or kicks” and “possible strikes with a blunt object.”

“She journeyed thousands of miles fleeing persecution and torture at home only to be met with neglect and torture in this country’s for-profit human cages,” said Andrew Free, who is representing Hernandez’s family.

According to The Arizona Republic, Hernandez was being held in the transgender unit at the Cibola County Detention Center in Milan, New Mexico. She was transferred to Cibola General Hospital then airlifted to Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. ICE officials said that Hernandez was suffering from complications related to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Forensic pathologist Kris Sperry wrote that Hernandez did not receive medical care for multiple days “until she was gravely ill.”

“[At Cibola County Detention Center] she developed severe diarrhea and vomiting over the course of several days, and finally was emergency hospitalized, then transported to Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she remained critically ill until her death,” Sperry wrote.

Flor Bermudez, legal director at the Transgender Law Center, said in May that the incident showed that ICE “is incapable of protecting transgender women in detention” and that “transgender people should not be detained by ICE at all.”

“It is alarming that transgender communities continue to face transphobic violence outside and inside of detention walls,” Bermudez said.