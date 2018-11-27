In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, singer Shawn Mendes talked about the pressure he feels to prove he's not gay.

Mendes has previously addressed rumors about his sexuality, saying in 2010 that he's “not gay” and that “it shouldn't make a difference.”

“On some parts of the Internet, outing him has become a spectator sport,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone – like a girl – in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing,” Mendes said. “There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

The 20-year-old Mendes said that he felt “sick” after he allowed Taylor Swift to post a video of him having glittery eye makeup applied.

“I felt sick,” he said. “I was like, 'Fuck, why did I let her post that? I just fed the fire that I'm terrified of.”

Mendes acknowledged that he's in touch with his feminine side, having grown up “braiding hair and painting nails” with his family.

“Maybe I am a little more feminine – but that's the way it is. That's why I am me,” he said.

Mendes added that such scrutiny could be damaging to a person who is closeted.

“I thought, ‘You fucking guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out.’ That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?” Mendes said.