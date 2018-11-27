Television personality Ross Mathews has split from his partner of nearly 10 years, stylist Salvador Camarena.

Mathews, 39, is best known for his work as “Ross the intern” on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He's currently a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mathews announced the split on Instagram.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways. This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner – a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love,” Mathews captioned a photo of himself and Camarena.

“I'm so grateful with the time I've spent with @helloross he's a wonderful human being!” Camarena tweeted.

During their relationship, Mathews and Camarena appeared together on several shows, including Interior Therapy, House Hunters and Celebrity Family Feud.