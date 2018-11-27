In an Instagram post, Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, revealed that she and girlfriend Andi Autumn married earlier this month in Toronto.

The couple exchanged vows on Thursday, November 8.

“United by love & law. On our wedding day,” Ng captioned a photo of the couple holding their marriage license. “If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family you've dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. We have been in the pursuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give. We have conquered our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins!”

Ng, the 19-year-old daughter of Chang and Chinese actress Elaine Ng Yi Lei, came out as lesbian in October.

Autumn, 31, also posted a video from the ceremony.

“Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife,” she titled the post.

“Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths,” Autumn wrote.

In April, the couple released a video online in which they said that they were homeless “due to homophobic parents.”

“We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” Ng said.