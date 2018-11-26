Vermont-based creamery Ben & Jerry's has introduced a new ice cream flavor that protests the policies of the Trump administration.

The company's Pecan Resist ice cream is a political statement.

“Alongside all those nutty chunks, this pint packs a powerful message under its lid: together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow,” the ice cream company said in introducing Pecan Resist. “We can peacefully resist the Trump administration's regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality and justice for people of color, women, the LGBT community, refugees and immigrants.”

The company has pledged $25,000 to each of four organizations “working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance,” including Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta and the Women's March.

Ben & Jerry's supported marriage equality with four flavors: Hubby Hubby, Apple-y Ever After, EngageMint Party, and I Dough, I Dough.