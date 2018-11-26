Vermont-based creamery Ben &
Jerry's has introduced a new ice cream flavor that protests the
policies of the Trump administration.
The company's Pecan Resist ice cream is
a political statement.
“Alongside all those nutty chunks,
this pint packs a powerful message under its lid: together, we can
build a more just and equitable tomorrow,” the ice cream company
said in introducing Pecan Resist. “We can peacefully resist the
Trump administration's regressive and discriminatory policies and
build a future that values inclusivity, equality and justice for
people of color, women, the LGBT community, refugees and immigrants.”
The company has pledged $25,000 to each
of four organizations “working on the front lines of the peaceful
resistance,” including Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta and
the Women's March.
Ben & Jerry's supported marriage
equality with four flavors: Hubby Hubby, Apple-y Ever After,
EngageMint Party, and I Dough, I Dough.