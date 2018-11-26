In a recent podcast interview, Alex Landi talked about his gay role on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

In the show's 15th season, Landi, whose parents are Korean and Italian, plays Dr. Nico Kim, Grey's Anatomy's first gay male surgeon.

During an appearance on Beats 1 on Apple Music, Landi told host Travis Mills: “I'm just glad that I can give everyone a voice.”

“Asians are represented, I think, by less than 3 percent in entertainment, LGBTQ being less than 1 percent, so for them to combine both of those categories into one role is super special, and I'm so happy that I can take that on,” he said.

“I just hope I do it right. I just hope the way I do it is accepted by everyone.”

“I want to take these two categories and make everyone look strong. I want to get rid of that stereotype and give them a different look on the LGBTQ community. I just hope I’m making everyone proud,” he added.

Landi's character is currently dating intern Levi Schmitt, played by actor Jake Borelli, who recently came out gay.

