Bermuda's top court on Friday declared
unconstitutional a law that repealed marriage rights for gay and
lesbian couples.
The Bermuda Court of Appeal struck down
the law, known as the Domestic Partnership Act.
Gay couples gained the right to marry
in May, 2017 after a Supreme Court justice ruled in their favor.
Lawmakers responded by approving the
Domestic Partnership Act, which recognizes the unions of gay couples
with domestic partnerships, not marriage. Governor John Rankin
signed the law in February.
OutBermuda, an LGBT advocacy group,
challenged the law in court. In June, Bermuda Supreme Court Chief
Justice Ian R. C. Kawaley ruled the law unconstitutional, but stayed
his decision for six weeks to allow the government time to file an
appeal.
“This ruling makes history for
Bermuda and our nation's dedication to equality and fairness for all
citizens, including our LGBTQ families,” said Zakiya Johnson Lord,
a spokeswoman for OutBermuda. “We believe there is nothing more
fundamental than the right to marry the one we love.”
The
Royal Gazette, a local paper, reported that the Bermudan
government has 21 days to file an appeal to the Judicial Committee of
the Privy Council in London. The government has not said whether it
will pursue an appeal.