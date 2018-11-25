Bermuda's top court on Friday declared unconstitutional a law that repealed marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.

The Bermuda Court of Appeal struck down the law, known as the Domestic Partnership Act.

Gay couples gained the right to marry in May, 2017 after a Supreme Court justice ruled in their favor.

Lawmakers responded by approving the Domestic Partnership Act, which recognizes the unions of gay couples with domestic partnerships, not marriage. Governor John Rankin signed the law in February.

OutBermuda, an LGBT advocacy group, challenged the law in court. In June, Bermuda Supreme Court Chief Justice Ian R. C. Kawaley ruled the law unconstitutional, but stayed his decision for six weeks to allow the government time to file an appeal.

“This ruling makes history for Bermuda and our nation's dedication to equality and fairness for all citizens, including our LGBTQ families,” said Zakiya Johnson Lord, a spokeswoman for OutBermuda. “We believe there is nothing more fundamental than the right to marry the one we love.”

The Royal Gazette, a local paper, reported that the Bermudan government has 21 days to file an appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London. The government has not said whether it will pursue an appeal.