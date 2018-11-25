Actor-singer-YouTube personality
Frankie Grande has described his relationship with a married couple
as “ethical and committed.”
Grande, the older half-brother of
singer and actress Ariana Grande, has been dating married couple
Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike Pophis, a doctor, for three
months.
Speaking with Access Live, Grande said
that he's been single for nine years.
“I'd been single for nine years, so I
was very open to the possibilities of what love looks like, or what
love could be, and it just happened,” Grande
said.
Grande said that he met the men while
hosting a charity gala.
“We met each other, we had common
interests and we started dating. They do take care of me and they
pay for things a lot, which is lovely. It's also my first
relationship in sobriety, which is a lot of things. [I've been sober
for] 17 months and 2 days, so I'm very excited about that. It feels
like I'm a brand new person again.”
Grande, 35, added that the trio is “in
it together.”
“No, it's not,” he said of the
relationship being open. “It is an ethical and committed
non-monogamy. So everyone knows what's going on, there's no
cheating, we're actually in it together.”
“I say it's like a triangle, which is
the strongest shape. There's three people in it so we can all pick
up the things and the slack, it's great,” he added.