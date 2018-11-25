Actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande has described his relationship with a married couple as “ethical and committed.”

Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, has been dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike Pophis, a doctor, for three months.

Speaking with Access Live, Grande said that he's been single for nine years.

“I'd been single for nine years, so I was very open to the possibilities of what love looks like, or what love could be, and it just happened,” Grande said.

Grande said that he met the men while hosting a charity gala.

“We met each other, we had common interests and we started dating. They do take care of me and they pay for things a lot, which is lovely. It's also my first relationship in sobriety, which is a lot of things. [I've been sober for] 17 months and 2 days, so I'm very excited about that. It feels like I'm a brand new person again.”

Grande, 35, added that the trio is “in it together.”

“No, it's not,” he said of the relationship being open. “It is an ethical and committed non-monogamy. So everyone knows what's going on, there's no cheating, we're actually in it together.”

“I say it's like a triangle, which is the strongest shape. There's three people in it so we can all pick up the things and the slack, it's great,” he added.