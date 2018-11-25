Out singer Olly Alexander wore a rainbow-colored outfit during an appearance last week on Polish television in solidarity with the LGBT community.

The 28-year-old Alexander is the lead singer of the band Years & Years.

During an appearance on the singing competition show The Voice of Poland, the band performed “King” from its 2015 album Communion.

Local activists and the Polish LGBT outlet Queer.pl had asked Alexander to make a statement in response to the news that same-sex couples would be included in the country's version of the British dating show First Dates, which will air on the government-owned broadcaster Polish TV.

“ Poland's government has become increasingly anti-LGBT and same-sex couples are not allowed to be shown on the TV station,” Alexander said in a tweet following his appearance.

“ Poland has embraced our band from the very beginning and I know its people to be kind, funny and hugely generous. Wearing rainbow colours is just a small statement but I'm very thankful to have been asked to do so. The government's stance on LGBTQ+ equality does not reflect the pride and love we see at our shows there, nor is it reflected in the people we work with.”