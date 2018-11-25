Out singer Olly Alexander
wore a rainbow-colored outfit during an appearance last week on
Polish television in solidarity with the LGBT community.
The 28-year-old Alexander
is the lead singer of the band Years & Years.
During an appearance on
the singing competition show The Voice of Poland, the band
performed “King” from its 2015 album Communion.
Local activists and the
Polish LGBT outlet Queer.pl had asked Alexander to make a statement
in response to the news that same-sex couples would be included in
the country's version of the British dating show First Dates,
which will air on the government-owned broadcaster Polish TV.
“Poland's government has
become increasingly anti-LGBT and same-sex couples are not allowed to
be shown on the TV station,” Alexander said in a tweet following
his appearance.
“Poland has embraced our
band from the very beginning and I know its people to be kind, funny
and hugely generous. Wearing rainbow colours is just a small
statement but I'm very thankful to have been asked to do so. The
government's stance on LGBTQ+ equality does not reflect the pride and
love we see at our shows there, nor is it reflected in the people we
work with.”
“We had a great weekend,
I love Poland and I will do my best to do right by you guys,” he
added.