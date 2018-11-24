The Trump administration on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up three out of four cases challenging President Donald Trump's plan to bar transgender individuals from serving in the military.

U.S. Solicitor General Neil Francisco asked the high court to review the cases and reverse preliminary injunctions blocking the administration from implementing Trump's ban.

“In arriving at that new policy, Secretary [James] Mattis and a panel of senior military leaders and other experts determined that the prior policy, adopted by Secretary [Ash] Carter, posed too great a risk to military effectiveness and lethality,” Francisco wrote. “As a result of nationwide preliminary injunctions issued by various district courts, however, the military has been forced to maintain that prior policy for nearly a year. And absent this court’s prompt intervention, it is unlikely that the military will be able to implement its new policy any time soon.”

Francisco asked the high court to consolidate the cases – Karnoski v. Trump, Stockman v. Trump and Doe v. Trump – and take them up this term, expressing a sense of urgency in resolving the issue.

“Even if the government were immediately to seek certiorari from an adverse decision of the court of appeals, this court would not be able to review that decision in the ordinary course until next term at the earliest,” Francisco wrote. “In the interim, the military would be forced nationwide to maintain the Carter policy – a policy that the military has concluded poses a threat to ‘readiness, good order and discipline, sound leadership, and unit cohesion,’ which ‘are essential to military effectiveness and lethality.'”

Jennifer Levi, lead attorney in the Stockman and Doe cases, disagreed, saying that the injunctions simply preserve the status quo.

“There is no urgency here and no reason for the court to weigh in at this juncture,” Levi said. “The injunctions preserve the status quo of the open service policy that was thoroughly vetted by the military itself and has been in place now for more than two years. This is simply one more attempt by a reckless Trump administration to push through a discriminatory policy. The policy flies in the face of military research and dozens of top military experts.”

Peter Renn of Lambda Legal called the request “wildly premature and inappropriate.”

“It seems the Trump administration can't wait to discriminate. Yet again, the Trump administration flouts established norms and procedures. There is no valid reason to jump the line now and seek U.S. Supreme court review before the appellate courts have even ruled on the preliminary issues before them,” Renn said in a statement.