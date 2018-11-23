Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made
history on Thursday with its first same-sex kiss.
The kiss came at the end of a
performance from the Broadway musical The Prom.
In the show, directed by Broadway
veteran Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls), an
Indiana PTA cancels prom rather than allow a teenage lesbian (played
by Caitlin Kinnunen) to attend the prom with her girlfriend (Isabelle
McCalla).
The cast performed “Build a Prom,”
which ends with the couple sharing a kiss, for the millions watching
Thursday's parade.
In a joint statement given to
Entertainment Weekly, The Prom's producers thanked
Macy's and NBC for including the performance.
“Broadway's The Prom is grateful to
Macy's and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community
and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love,” they
said. “These are some of the themes reflected in our musical
comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the
Thanksgiving Day Parade.”