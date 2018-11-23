Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made history on Thursday with its first same-sex kiss.

The kiss came at the end of a performance from the Broadway musical The Prom.

In the show, directed by Broadway veteran Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls), an Indiana PTA cancels prom rather than allow a teenage lesbian (played by Caitlin Kinnunen) to attend the prom with her girlfriend (Isabelle McCalla).

The cast performed “Build a Prom,” which ends with the couple sharing a kiss, for the millions watching Thursday's parade.

In a joint statement given to Entertainment Weekly, The Prom's producers thanked Macy's and NBC for including the performance.

“Broadway's The Prom is grateful to Macy's and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love,” they said. “These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”