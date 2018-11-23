Out singer-actor Troye Sivan, who appears in the “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased, has said that the movie shows how “damaging” and “ineffective” so-called conversion therapy is.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)

Sivan talks about the movie in a video for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate.

“This movie takes something like conversion therapy and plays it step by step,” Sivan said. “And you can see how damaging and hurtful and ineffective conversion therapy is. It really, really just shook me to my core.”

Kidman also appears in the video.

“When there's ignorance, that's a very dangerous thing, so a lot of it is educating,” she said. “Sometimes you're gonna have to shift your viewpoint if you come from a certain background or had a certain behavior that's been instilled in you.”

Boy Erased is currently playing in theaters.