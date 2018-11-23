In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Danny Roberts, who appeared on MTV's Real World: New Orleans, revealed he's HIV-positive.

The 41-year-old Roberts was known for his relationship with Paul Dill, a military officer. On the reality show, which aired in 2000, Dill's face was blurred to protect his identity. At the time, “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” (DADT) – the military policy that prohibited openly gay troops – was in effect.

Roberts said that he received his HIV diagnosis in 2011.

“The reason I want to share this story is that I spent so long battling and beating myself up for my own misconceptions and bigotry,” Roberts said. “It is difficult to admit the negative feelings you had about a set of people and state of being based on made-up stories.”

“My first reaction was shock. Then I was angry, then lots of denial… Those early years were very difficult and very lonely. You don’t know whom to turn to have conversation and people don’t know what to say. It’s not something that people have experience with. There’s also the potential likelihood of massive judgments about what behaviors led to this and what kind of people this happens to,” he added.

Roberts currently lives in New York City and works as a digital design recruiter. He's also raising his two-year-old adopted daughter.

“I had so many negative feelings I was forced to face,” Roberts said. “I've been on such a journey to overcome that. In a way, this has really been like my second coming out.”