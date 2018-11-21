Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
on Sunday refused to say how far he's willing to go to keep LGBT
protections found in the trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the
United States.
The NAFTA update includes a provision –
pushed by Canada – that encourages countries to adopt policies
prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender
identity in the workplace.
On Friday, 40 House Republicans
threatened to pull their support for the deal if the language is not
removed.
“A trade agreement is no place for
the adoption of social policy,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to
President Donald Trump.
“It is especially inappropriate and
insulting to our sovereignty to needlessly submit to social policies
which the United States Congress has so far explicitly refused to
accept,” they added, a reference to the lack of such protections at
the federal level.
Trudeau, an outspoken supporter of LGBT
rights, said that the deal represents “Canadian values.”
“We got a good agreement that I think
represents Canadian values, Canadian approach, but also values that
are broadly shared amongst citizens of our three countries,”
Trudeau is quoted as saying by the Canadian Press.
“In any trade deal, there are going
to be people who would like this or like that or not want this or not
want that. … But we're going to let the American officials and
administration focus on their ratification process while we focus on
ours,” he added.
Representatives Steve King of Iowa,
Vicky Hartzler of Missouri and Louie Gohmert of Texas are among the
40 Republicans who signed the letter. King, Hartzler and Gohmert
scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional
Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.
The agreement requires approval from
Congress.