Welsh actor Taron Egerton has clarified questions about his sexuality.

Late last month, Egerton, 28, sent LGBT followers into a meltdown after he captioned a photo of a mystery man on social media “Cutie, My boy [heart emoji]” and liked the comment “does that mean he's got a boyfriend now.”

Egerton told RadioTimes magazine that the mystery man was a friend.

“One of the lads was at my London flat and I Instagrammed a picture of him and said ‘Look at this cutie,' and a million outlets reported I was coming out as gay,” Egerton said. “I’m not gay but two of my mates came out when I was 15 and it was a joy to support them because, as a group, we are all secure in who we are.”

“I'm certainly not going to stop calling my mates cuties and gorgeous, because they are cuties and they are gorgeous,” he said.

Egerton is best know for playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman films. He plays Elton John in Rocketman, the upcoming film of the out singer's life, which is expected to arrive in May.

Egerton described Rocketman not as a biopic of John's life but as a “fantasy musical” that uses his songs “to express important beats in his life at emotional moments.”