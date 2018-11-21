Welsh actor Taron Egerton has clarified
questions about his sexuality.
Late last month, Egerton, 28, sent LGBT
followers into a meltdown after he captioned a photo of a mystery man
on social media “Cutie, My boy [heart emoji]” and liked the
comment “does that mean he's got a boyfriend now.”
Egerton told RadioTimes magazine
that the mystery man was a friend.
“One of the lads was at my London
flat and I Instagrammed a picture of him and said ‘Look at this
cutie,' and a million outlets reported I was coming out as gay,”
Egerton
said. “I’m not gay but two of my mates came out when I was
15 and it was a joy to support them because, as a group, we are all
secure in who we are.”
“I'm certainly not going to stop
calling my mates cuties and gorgeous, because they are cuties and
they are gorgeous,” he said.
Egerton is best know for playing Gary
“Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman films. He plays Elton John
in Rocketman, the upcoming film of the out singer's life,
which is expected to arrive in May.
Egerton described Rocketman not
as a biopic of John's life but as a “fantasy musical” that uses
his songs “to express important beats in his life at emotional
moments.”