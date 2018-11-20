Voters in Groves, Texas recalled an openly gay councilman on November 6, nine months after it was revealed that he had included nude photos of himself in private messages on Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men.

Cross Coburn, 19, was elected to the post last November.

According to The New York Times, the photos were sent anonymously to city officials and later to the local news media, resulting in a petition to remove him from office.

At the time, Coburn told CBS affiliate KFDM that he was being “harassed” and “discriminated” because of his sexuality.

Coburn told the Times this week that his use of Grindr was irrelevant to his office.

“I regret that [the Grindr images] got out, but I will never regret being human,” he said. “I do not believe that me having consensual conversations with another adult has any merit to how I can perform my duties.”

Coburn has challenged the recall election, claiming that the some of the petition signatures were forged. He also alleged that Mayor Brad Bailey and Councilman Kyle Hollier participated in the recall effort.

Chuck Smith, chief executive of Equality Texas, said that Coburn was targeted for removal.

“Someone organized the equivalent of a tar-and-feathering to get him removed from office,” Smith told the Times.