In an interview with CNN, Apple CEO Tim
Cook talked about coming out and President Donald Trump's plan to
define gender by a person's genitalia at birth, a move which would
have the chilling effect of excluding transgender people from
protections in existing federal civil rights law.
(Related: Trump
proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)
Speaking with Christiane Amanpour for
her program on CNN International and PBS, Cook said that he was
“proud” of his decision to come out and the distinction of being
the first openly gay CEO of a major company.
Being gay is “God's greatest gift to
me,” said Cook, who came out in 2014. “Because in doing so I
learned what it was like to be in a minority.”
Cook added that while he faced bullying
growing up, his family accepted his sexuality.
When asked about Trump's plan to end
transgender recognition, Cook said that he wasn't surprised.
“It doesn't surprise me,
unfortunately, because I grew up and I saw discrimination my whole
life,” Cook
said. “I think each generation has a responsibility to
increase and expand the definition of human rights. And I feel
that.”