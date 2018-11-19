UK rugby star Gareth Thomas said on Sunday that he was the victim of a homophobic attack in Cardiff, Wales.

Thomas, who came out publicly as gay in 2009 and retired from sport in 2011, posted a video on social media in which he discussed the incident.

“I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality,” said Thomas, who appeared to have a bruised and cut face.

“There are an awful lot of people out there who want to hurt us, but unfortunately for them there is a lot more who want to help us heal so this I hope will be a positive message,” he added.

According to The Guardian, South Wales police confirmed the attack, saying that a 16-year-old boy admitted and apologized for the assault.

“We can confirm a local 16-year-old boy was dealt with by way of restorative justice following the incident at around 9pm,” the police said in a statement. “Restorative justice was at the request of Mr. Thomas and accepted by the teenager who admitted assault and was apologetic for his actions.”

Thomas has been outspoken about making sport more inclusive.