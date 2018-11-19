A leading wedding magazine in Australia is shutting down after it refused to include gay and lesbian couples.

According to the BBC, White Magazine was forced to shutter after its Christian owners, couple Luke and Carla Burrell, refused to feature gay couples. Australia legalized same-sex marriage in December.

The Burrells said that they had “experienced a flood of judgment.”

“Instead of allowing us the space to work through our thoughts and feelings, or being willing to engage in brave conversations to really hear each other's stories, some have just blindly demanded that we pick a side,” the couple said in a statement posted on the magazine's website.

“We're not about sides, we're about love, patience and kindness. A campaign was launched targeting the magazine, our team and our advertisers. Couples who have featured in our magazine have also been the subject of online abuse despite their individual beliefs. We’re really saddened by this. The result has been that a number of advertisers withdrew their sponsorship out of fear of being judged, or in protest. We have had to recognize the reality that White Magazine is no longer economically viable,” they added.

In August, photographer Lara Hotz, who is married to a woman, told media about the magazine's decision not to include gay couples. Hotz had shot three covers for the magazine.