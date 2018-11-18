House Minority Leader Nancy on Friday
criticized President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops,
calling it “just wrong.”
In July, Trump tweeted that he would
ban transgender people from serving in the military “in any
capacity” and directed the Pentagon to reverse the Obama-era
policy. LGBT rights groups filed four challenges to Trump's ban,
blocking the administration from enacting its policy.
Speaking at the National LGBT Chamber
of Commerce's (NGLCC) National Dinner Gala in Washington, Pelosi
criticized the president's decision, the
Washington
Blade reported.
“Last year, the president resurrected
that ban by tweet and then by presidential memorandum,” Pelosi told
the crowd. “Together we will defeat the president's transgender
service ban. It's just wrong.”
Pelosi also cheered the November 6th
rainbow wave and reiterated her commitment to passing the Equality
Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination in seven key areas based
on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“We are proud that so many new LGBTQ
members … represent every corner of our country,” she said.
“LGBTQ members look like America. They're mothers, business
owners, people of color and members of the native nations.”
Pelosi spoke just hours after the
co-founders of NGLCC and more than 100 other leading LGBT
activists endorsed her for speaker.