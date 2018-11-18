House Minority Leader Nancy on Friday criticized President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops, calling it “just wrong.”

In July, Trump tweeted that he would ban transgender people from serving in the military “in any capacity” and directed the Pentagon to reverse the Obama-era policy. LGBT rights groups filed four challenges to Trump's ban, blocking the administration from enacting its policy.

Speaking at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce's (NGLCC) National Dinner Gala in Washington, Pelosi criticized the president's decision, the Washington Blade reported.

“Last year, the president resurrected that ban by tweet and then by presidential memorandum,” Pelosi told the crowd. “Together we will defeat the president's transgender service ban. It's just wrong.”

Pelosi also cheered the November 6th rainbow wave and reiterated her commitment to passing the Equality Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination in seven key areas based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We are proud that so many new LGBTQ members … represent every corner of our country,” she said. “LGBTQ members look like America. They're mothers, business owners, people of color and members of the native nations.”

Pelosi spoke just hours after the co-founders of NGLCC and more than 100 other leading LGBT activists endorsed her for speaker.