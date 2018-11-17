Costa Rica's constitutional court has struck down the nation's ban on same-sex marriage.

According to Reuters, the court's majority opinion, made public Thursday, will take effect in 18 months.

In January, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) called for marriage equality in the region. As a signatory country, Costa Rica is bound by the ruling.

Marriage equality became an issue during this year's presidential campaign, with the winner, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, saying he would respect the IACHR's ruling, and the loser, Christian evangelical pastor Fabricio Alvarado, condemning it.

Quesada praised Thursday's ruling.

“It's now just a matter of time. Full equal rights will come, love will prevail,” Quesada tweeted, adding that the ruling “confirms the unconstitutionality of the articles that prohibit equal civil marriage.”

The court's ruling “is a big step forward toward equality,” he added.

Polling by the University of Costa Rica shows low support (30%) for marriage equality among Costa Ricans.