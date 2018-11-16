Ezra Miller talked about his sex life
in an interview with Playboy.
Miller, who came out queer in 2012, is
best known for playing Patrick in the big screen adaptation of
Stephen Chbosky's The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He plays
Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
and The Crimes of Grindelwald, which opens Friday.
Miller also plays Barry Allen/The
Flash, a role he'll reprise in the upcoming film Flashpoint.
The movie, set for release in 2020, makes Miller the first queer
actor to play the lead role in a superhero film.
The 26-year-old Miller said that a
string of failed relationships lead him to decide that monogamy is
not for him. Instead, Miller is involved in a “polyamorous
molecule,” or “polycule,” as Miller refers to the group of
sexual partners.
“I'm trying to find queer beings who
understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a
familial connection with, and I feel like I'm married to them 25
lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” Miller
explained. “And then they are in the squad – the polycule.
And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule
because we're in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”
Miller, who said he first asked his
older sisters whether he was gay at the age of 4, added that
sometimes he doesn't “have sex for a really long time because a
lack of sex is as important [to him] as sex.”