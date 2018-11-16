Ezra Miller talked about his sex life in an interview with Playboy.

Miller, who came out queer in 2012, is best known for playing Patrick in the big screen adaptation of Stephen Chbosky's The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He plays Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald, which opens Friday.

Miller also plays Barry Allen/The Flash, a role he'll reprise in the upcoming film Flashpoint. The movie, set for release in 2020, makes Miller the first queer actor to play the lead role in a superhero film.

The 26-year-old Miller said that a string of failed relationships lead him to decide that monogamy is not for him. Instead, Miller is involved in a “polyamorous molecule,” or “polycule,” as Miller refers to the group of sexual partners.

“I'm trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I'm married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” Miller explained. “And then they are in the squad – the polycule. And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule because we're in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”

Miller, who said he first asked his older sisters whether he was gay at the age of 4, added that sometimes he doesn't “have sex for a really long time because a lack of sex is as important [to him] as sex.”