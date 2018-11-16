Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert
spoke to Schon Magazine about new music.
Lambert, who has toured extensively
with Queen, said that his solo career has not been negatively
affected by his work with Queen.
“I’ve never felt like working with
Queen has put any sort of a damper on my solo work,” Lambert said.
“I don’t feel as though we can compete with each other. I think
that actually, they have coexisted very well, timing wise. The
collaboration with Queen is little chunks of time that I go on the
road with them, and then I’m done so it’s left me plenty of time
to sort of flip-flop into my solo career.”
When asked about the theme of his
upcoming album, Lambert, 36, answered that it would include “plenty
of longing.”
“I think there are some general ideas
of resilience in the theme. There’s a theme of sort of being in
your power. And if you’re not in it, kind of taking it back.
Definitely plenty of longing… there’s a sense of longing in
searching for intimacy. The search for intimacy and the elusiveness
of it,” Lambert
said.
Lambert released his third studio
album, The Original High, in 2015.